Indian low-cost airline to launch direct flights to Fujairah

India’s largest low-cost airline, IndiGo, has announced the launch of direct flights from Mumbai and Kannur to Fujairah, United Arab Emirates (UAE), effective May 16.

The new daily services to Fujairah will be complemented by dedicated bus transfers to and from Dubai and Sharjah, enhancing convenience for travellers. These additions build on IndiGo’s existing operations to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah.

This launch will make Fujairah IndiGo’s 41st international destination and its fifth in the UAE. The airline said that this expansion is part of its ongoing commitment to boost regional connectivity and provide seamless travel experiences for its passengers.

Flight schedules have been strategically planned to align with the bus services, ensuring smooth onward journeys for travellers keen to explore Dubai’s iconic landmarks, Sharjah’s rich cultural heritage, or other attractions across the UAE.

“We are pleased to announce the launch of daily direct flights from Mumbai and Kannur to Fujairah, a hidden gem in the UAE, known for its natural beauty and economic promise. As our 41st international destination and fifth in the UAE, Fujairah offers a distinctive combination of mountainous terrain and a vibrant coastline along the Gulf of Oman.” “With its growing importance in trade, logistics, and tourism, we are confident that these new flights will further enhance regional connectivity.” Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said.

With the addition of Fujairah, IndiGo will operate a total of 275 weekly flights between India and the UAE. This includes:

14 weekly flights to Fujairah

21 weekly flights to Ras Al Khaimah

28 weekly flights to Sharjah

104 weekly flights to Abu Dhabi

108 weekly flights to Dubai

Boasting a robust domestic network that spans over 90 Indian cities, IndiGo now offers connectivity to 132 destinations globally, further solidifying its position as a key player in international aviation.