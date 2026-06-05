Indian man caught sending explicit texts to minor girl in London

London: An Indian man was caught by a group of local vigilantes in London, United Kingdom, while he attempted to sexually groom a 14-year-old British minor.

A viral video of the incident purportedly shows the 27-year-old Indian, identified as Pravna Bhatt, being confronted by a group who call themselves the “British patriots.”

Bhatt can be heard asking the group to forgive him when they questioned him about his alleged conversation with the minor. “This is the first time I’ve done it, and this is the last time I will do it,” he said. “I don’t know what lured me to do this, but I didn’t really want to do it.”

https://twitter.com/TheSiasatDaily/status/2062906837247369558/video/1

“We have seen you lurking about here,” the group said.

He then admitted to sending the explicit messages to the minor, despite being aware of her age. He allegedly wrote, “I will go to jail,” with laughing emojis, in one of the text messages when he realised the girl’s age.

According to the informal interrogation, Bhatt arrived in the UK three years ago on a student visa and has been residing in the country on a post-study visa after completing his studies at the University of Leeds.