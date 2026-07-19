Indian man freed from Saudi jail with blood money held in drug case

Kannur: A man who returned from Saudi Arabia after securing his release through the payment of Rs 80 lakh as blood money was arrested for allegedly masterminding an interstate narcotics racket in Iritty here, police said on Friday, July 17.

The accused, Fazaluddin T (45), a native of Karikottakkari, here was arrested on July 14 following an investigation into a methamphetamine trafficking network, they said.

According to police, Fazaluddin was arrested in Saudi Arabia in 2006 for allegedly murdering a Mangaluru native while working there as a taxi driver.

He was released from prison in 2016 after voluntary organisations raised Rs 80 lakh through a public fund collection and paid it as blood money, police said.

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After returning to India, Fazaluddin moved to Bengaluru and started working at a tea shop.

However, in 2023, he was arrested by the Bengaluru police for allegedly possessing around 50 kg of ganja, police said.

During his stay in a Bengaluru jail, Fazaluddin allegedly established links with members of major drug syndicates, police said.

After being released from jail in January this year, he returned to Iritty and started working at an eatery.

Police said the breakthrough came after the arrest of an Iritty native with methamphetamine last month.

The subsequent investigation revealed that the seized drug had allegedly been supplied through a network headed by Fazaluddin, they said.

Following days of surveillance, police intercepted and arrested him on July 14.

Police said they would approach the court seeking his custody to identify other members of the racket and trace its wider network.