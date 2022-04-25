Indian man wins lottery worth Rs 62L in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket draw

Abu Dhabi: A Qatar-based Indian expatriate won the grand prize of 300,000 Dirham (Rs 62,63,687) in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw held on Saturday, April 23.

The winner of the draw Tariq Shaik has bagged the mega prize after his ticket number 108475 was picked in the lucky draw.

Tariq purchased the ticket along with some of his colleagues and friends. He will be splitting the cash prize among them.

“This time, I had my two-year-old son choose a ticket number randomly, and he picked the winning number. As a result of my son picking the number, I have won today,” Tariq told Khaleej Times.

Watch Tariq’s reaction

Big Ticket has announced to give away Dirham 12 million (Rs 24,52,25,024) as the first prize, Dirham 1 (Rs 2,04,35,418) as the second prize, and five other prizes on May 3.

Tariq still stands a chance to become a millionaire as his lucky ticket will enter the draw on May 3.