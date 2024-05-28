Indian mountaineer sets record with dual ascent of Mt. Everest, Mt. Lhotse

Kathmandu: Indian mountaineer Satyadeep Gupta has scripted history by becoming the first person to scale Mt Everest and Mt Lhotse twice in one season and the first Indian to traverse the two peaks in 11 hours and 15 minutes.

Gupta scaled the 8,516-metre-high Mt Lhotse on Monday at noon and the 8,849-metre-high Mt Everest at 12:45 am, midnight, according to Pioneer Adventure Expedition, which organised the expedition.

This feat marks the first Double Dual Ascent of the world’s highest and the fourth highest peaks in one season, according to the adventure company.

He also set another record by being the first Indian to traverse from Mt Everest to Mt Lhotse in 11 hours and 15 minutes.

Also Read Kami Rita Sherpa climbed Everest 29 times, a record difficult to break

He was accompanied by climbing guides Pastemba Sherpa and Nima Ungdi Sherpa.

Gupta had previously summited Mt Everest on May 21 and Mt Lhotse on May 22.

He is the first person in the world to accomplish this double dual ascent, according to a staff of Pioneer.