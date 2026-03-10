Indian national basketball team to return home after 8-day delay in Qatar

The Indian National Basketball Team, which had been stranded in Qatar for the past eight days, has begun its journey back to India.

On Monday, March 9, the team members reached Dammam in Saudi Arabia and were dropped at King Fahd International Airport. They received support from the Embassy of India in Riyadh.

Eight-day delay in Qatar

The basketball team, which included head coach Prasad, player Aravind and other squad members, had faced an unexpected delay in Qatar for eight days.

Following the delay, the team was moved to Saudi Arabia so that they could continue their journey back home.

Travel arrangements from Dammam to India

Officials confirmed that the team reached Dammam and proceeded to King Fahd International Airport to board their flights.

Currently, Flynas has been operating daily flights from Dammam to India since last Thursday.

During the transit in Dammam, members of the local Indian community extended support to the team.

Among those who assisted the players were Teja, president of the Eastern Region of the Saudi Arabia Telugu Association (SATA), along with Sham Mohan and Anil Malpani.