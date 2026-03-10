Indian national basketball team to return home after 8-day delay in Qatar

During the transit in Dammam, members of the local Indian community extended support to the team.

Published: 10th March 2026 3:48 pm IST
Indian national basketball team returns home after eight-day delay in Qatar
Indian national basketball team returns home after eight-day delay in Qatar

The Indian National Basketball Team, which had been stranded in Qatar for the past eight days, has begun its journey back to India.

On Monday, March 9, the team members reached Dammam in Saudi Arabia and were dropped at King Fahd International Airport. They received support from the Embassy of India in Riyadh.

Eight-day delay in Qatar

The basketball team, which included head coach Prasad, player Aravind and other squad members, had faced an unexpected delay in Qatar for eight days.

Subhan Haleem
Following the delay, the team was moved to Saudi Arabia so that they could continue their journey back home.

Travel arrangements from Dammam to India

Officials confirmed that the team reached Dammam and proceeded to King Fahd International Airport to board their flights.

Currently, Flynas has been operating daily flights from Dammam to India since last Thursday.

During the transit in Dammam, members of the local Indian community extended support to the team.

Among those who assisted the players were Teja, president of the Eastern Region of the Saudi Arabia Telugu Association (SATA), along with Sham Mohan and Anil Malpani.

Published: 10th March 2026 3:48 pm IST|   Updated: 10th March 2026 3:51 pm IST

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
