Indian national convicted for sexual assault during flight

Varun Arora is present in the United States without lawful status.

Published: 4th February 2026 11:09 am IST
New York: An Indian national has been convicted on charges of abusive sexual contact and assault onboard a flight.

Varun Arora, 38 is present in the United States without lawful status. He faces up to two years in prison when sentenced in May.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, in August 2024, during final approach on a flight from Rhode Island international airport to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, a passenger awoke to find Arora sexually groping her. Arora, who was wearing a sleep mask, pretended to be asleep as he continued to place his hand on the victim despite her repeatedly removing his hand.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the US Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

