Indian national stranded in Saudi Arabia to leave for India soon: Embassy

The embassy said that Balwinder will be leaving for India shortly and it is the result of constant efforts of the embassy.

Photo of Sayima Ahmad Sayima Ahmad|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 8th September 2023 2:21 pm IST
Balwinder Singh, an Indian national who was stranded in Saudi Arabia (Photo:X)

Riyadh: Balwinder Singh, an Indian national who was stranded in Saudi Arabia, will be leaving for India, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia informed on Thursday.

The embassy said that Balwinder will be leaving for India shortly and it is the result of constant efforts of the embassy.

It also thanked the Saudi authorities for their ‘constant support’.

MS Education Academy

“The Embassy is happy to announce that with constant efforts of the Embassy, Shri Balwinder Singh is leaving for India shortly. The Embassy will extend thanks to Saudi authorities for their constant support.

Also Read
India, US, Saudi, UAE hope to announce railway deal to connect M-E at G20 Summit

Here Balwinder Singh is with Embassy officials at Riyadh Airport,” the embassy said on X (formerly
As per reports, Balwinder Singh was stranded in Saudi Arabia, as he was facing a criminal case.

Tags
Photo of Sayima Ahmad Sayima Ahmad|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 8th September 2023 2:21 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sayima Ahmad

Sayima Ahmad

Back to top button