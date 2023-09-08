Indian national stranded in Saudi Arabia to leave for India soon: Embassy

Riyadh: Balwinder Singh, an Indian national who was stranded in Saudi Arabia, will be leaving for India, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia informed on Thursday.

The embassy said that Balwinder will be leaving for India shortly and it is the result of constant efforts of the embassy.

It also thanked the Saudi authorities for their ‘constant support’.

“The Embassy is happy to announce that with constant efforts of the Embassy, Shri Balwinder Singh is leaving for India shortly. The Embassy will extend thanks to Saudi authorities for their constant support.

Here Balwinder Singh is with Embassy officials at Riyadh Airport,” the embassy said on X (formerly

As per reports, Balwinder Singh was stranded in Saudi Arabia, as he was facing a criminal case.