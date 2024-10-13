Indian Naval Ship Shardul arrives in Dubai

Indian Naval Ship (INS) Shardul, part of the First Training Squadron (1TS), arrived at Port Mina Rashid in Dubai on Sunday, October 13, as part of its long-range training deployment.

This visit is a significant step towards enhancing maritime cooperation and fostering mutual understanding between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

During its port call until Wednesday, October 16, Shardul is scheduled to enhance maritime security and interoperability through activities like harbor interactions and joint exercises.

Taking to X on Sunday, the Consulate General of India (CGI) wrote, “The consulate officials and family members joined the crew of INS Shardul for a yoga session on its deck during the ship’s visit to Dubai. #yogaforall #yogaforhealth #YogaForSelfAndSociety.”

On Wednesday, October 9, Indian Naval Ships Tir and Shardul along with Indian Coast Guard Ship Veera of the 1TS concluded visit to Muscat, Oman.