Indian Navy responds to hijacking incident in Arabian Sea

New Delhi: The Indian Navy has swiftly responded to a call for help following a hijacking incident involving a Malta-flagged cargo vessel with 18 crew on board in the Arabian Sea, officials said on Saturday.

The Indian Navy swung into action after receiving a Mayday message (distress call) on the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operation (UKMTO) portal on December 14.

The vessel MV Ruen indicated that six ‘pirates’ persons had illegally boarded it, the officials said.

The Navy’s maritime patrol aircraft undertook surveillance missions in the area and its warship on anti-piracy patrol in the Gulf Aden were deployed to locate and assist MV Ruen.

The Navy said its aircraft flew over the hijacked vessel and movement of the vessel is being monitored. It said the vessel is now heading towards the coast of Somalia.

“Responding swiftly to the developing situation, the Indian Navy diverted its naval maritime patrol aircraft undertaking surveillance in the area and its warship on anti-piracy patrol in the Gulf Aden to locate and assist MV Ruen,” an Indian Navy spokesperson said.

“The aircraft overflew the hijacked vessel on early morning of December 15 and the aircraft has been continuously monitoring movement of the vessel, which is now heading towards the coast of Somalia,” he said.

The official said the Indian Navy’s warship deployed in the Gulf of Aden for anti-piracy patrol has also intercepted MV Ruen on Saturday morning.

The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordination with other agencies in the area, he said.

It is learnt that navies of Spain and Japan have also responded to the situation.

“The Indian Navy remains committed to being a first responder in the region and ensuring safety of merchant shipping, along with international partners and friendly foreign countries,” the official said.