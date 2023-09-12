Indian-origin cop dismissed for use of unreasonable force’ during arrest in UK

It was alleged that PC Dharni failed to use the appropriate force and failed to act with authority, respect and courtesy when restraining a man

London: An Indian-origin police officer has been dismissed from Scotland Yard after a misconduct hearing found she had used “unreasonable force” on duty while arresting a man in north London two years ago.

Police Constable (PC) Mandeep Dharni, attached to the Metropolitan Police’s North West Basic Command Unit (BCU) in the UK capital, appeared at a misconduct hearing last week related to the incident which occurred in September 2021 in a car park in Barnet.

It was alleged that PC Dharni failed to use the appropriate force and failed to act with authority, respect and courtesy when restraining a man, who was later charged with criminal damage and public order offences.

The hearing concluded Dharni had “breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour at the level of gross misconduct in relation to Authority, Respect and Courtesy, Use of Force and Discreditable Conduct after she used unreasonable force on duty during the arrest of a man”.

“All our officers know they will be held to account for any use of force while on duty,” said Chief Superintendent Dan Knowles, in charge of the Met’s policing in north-west London.

“On this occasion, PC Dharni went beyond what was acceptable or reasonable in the situation, especially as there were a number of other officers in attendance helping to detain the suspect,” he said.

A video of the incident was shared on social media and the officer was placed on restricted duties. The matter was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct and they referred it back to the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS). After hearing all the evidence, the misconduct panel found the allegations proven and she was dismissed without notice.

