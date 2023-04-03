Indian-origin data analyst killed after struck by bus at Boston airport

New York: A 47-year-old Indian-American data analyst was killed on the spot after being struck by a bus at Boston’s international airport where he had gone to pick up a friend, according to a media report.

Vishwachand Kolla, originally from Andhra Pradesh, was an employee of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company.

He was at the Logan International Airport, Boston to pick up a visiting musician from the airport travelling to Boston when the incident took place on March 28, US media report said.

Massachusetts State Police said Kolla was at the lower level of Terminal B to pick up a friend around 5 p.m. when he was struck by a bus.

“Kolla was standing on the driver’s side of his Acura SUV while, simultaneously, the Dartmouth Transportation motor coach was travelling on the roadway. The investigation indicates that the middle of the bus made contact with Kolla and dragged him along the driver’s side of his SUV,” State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement.

An off-duty nurse rushed to help Kolla but he died at the scene, the report added.

Troopers interviewed the bus driver, a 54-year-old woman, and inspected the bus. She has not been charged at this point in the investigation, the report said.

The passengers were quickly rushed off the bus and their luggage was moved to another part of the airport.

In a statement, Dartmouth Coach said, “Our deepest sympathies are with everyone impacted by this evening’s incident at Logan Airport. We’re working in conjunction with the Massachusetts State Police and Massport to gather further information.”

Kolla worked at Takeda in the company’s Global Oncology division. Takeda industries told Boston.com in an email that they are “deeply saddened to learn of his unexpected passing.”

“We send our heartfelt condolences to Vishwachand’s family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time and will be looking at how we can help offer any support as we respect the family’s privacy during this time,” they wrote.

Meanwhile, Kolla’s relatives have set up a gofundme page USD 406,151 raised of USD 750,000 goal.

Kolla is survived by his wife, and two sons, according to the page.