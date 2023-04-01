Indian-origin man jailed in UK for harassing parents for money

London: A 49-year-old Indian-origin man from the West Midlands region of England, who had earlier been handed restraining orders, has now been sentenced to two years imprisonment for harassing his parents for money to fund his drug addiction.

Daevan Patel was found to have emotionally blackmailed his parents for money and flouted restraining orders preventing him from contacting them in order to get cash.

According to a court report from Wolverhampton Crown Court in Birmingham Live’, Judge John Butterfield said Patel had made his parents’ lives a “misery” by “bleeding them for money” as he sentenced him to a two-year prison term and also handed another five-year restraining order.

“You have contempt for others and for the orders of the courts,” the judge told him this week.

The court heard that Patel “relentlessly” sought money and sometimes called his parents 10 times a day, showing up at their home if they did not answer.

He was handed restraining orders to protect the parents, with the latest restraining order imposed for five years in August 2019 which allowed contact only by telephone. But Patel was jailed for breaching that.

The court report reveals that the accused, also a convicted thief, would shout at his parents to comply with his demands and they decided to inform the police after they “ran out of money to give him” and were concerned about what he might do.

Patel’s defence lawyer said his life had been ruined by drugs and told the court he intends to stay clean of drugs in the future.

He is currently serving a sentence at HMP Cardiff in Wales, where he reportedly intends to stay and not return to the West Midlands area where there is a danger of him mixing with a drugs crowd.