Indian-origin mental health platform founder crashes Tesla, throws alcohol at cops

California: An Indian origin millionaire, Beri Vikram, created havoc in the city of Saratoga after allegedly trying to start a fire near a winery on the night of December 8.

When the cops confronted him near the Garrod Farms Estate Winery & Stables, he flung a wine bottle at the police officers and fled in a Tesla before crashing it into two parked cars.

Interestingly, the 42-year-old is the founder of BetterLYF Wellness, an anonymous online counselling and therapy platform. He founded the company in 2016 and also served as the executive director of Business Development at Fieldking, a global farm equipment manufacturer.

An official statement released by the Santa Clara sheriff on X states that the accused “refused to surrender.”

When his Tesla struck two cars, one of the vehicles was forced into an embankment.

WILD SCENE IN SARATOGA

Deputies responded Saturday afternoon to Garrod Farms Estate Winery & Stables in @CityofSaratoga after a man reportedly tried to start a fire. When confronted by staff, he threw a wine bottle and fled in a Tesla—intentionally crashing into two parked cars,… pic.twitter.com/bDF2MD8mmr — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) December 8, 2025

Beri, an entrepreneur living in Menlo Park, was soon taken into custody after the police’s repeated attempts at stabilising him.

“Despite several de-escalation attempts, he did not comply. Deputies used pepperball and spray, eventually forcing him to crawl out of the car,” the statement read.

The police confirmed that he will be taken to a hospital first. He will subsequently be held in the Santa Clara County Main Jail in California on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.