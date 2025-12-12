Indian-origin mental health platform founder crashes Tesla, throws alcohol at cops

When his Tesla struck two cars, one of the vehicles was forced into an embankment.

Published: 12th December 2025 9:35 pm IST
Indian origin man crashes Tesla, throws wine bottle at police in California
Indian origin man crashes Tesla, throws wine bottle at police in California. (Source: X)

California: An Indian origin millionaire, Beri Vikram, created havoc in the city of Saratoga after allegedly trying to start a fire near a winery on the night of December 8.

When the cops confronted him near the Garrod Farms Estate Winery & Stables, he flung a wine bottle at the police officers and fled in a Tesla before crashing it into two parked cars.

Interestingly, the 42-year-old is the founder of BetterLYF Wellness, an anonymous online counselling and therapy platform. He founded the company in 2016 and also served as the executive director of Business Development at Fieldking, a global farm equipment manufacturer.

An official statement released by the Santa Clara sheriff on X states that the accused “refused to surrender.”

Beri, an entrepreneur living in Menlo Park, was soon taken into custody after the police’s repeated attempts at stabilising him.

“Despite several de-escalation attempts, he did not comply. Deputies used pepperball and spray, eventually forcing him to crawl out of the car,” the statement read.

The police confirmed that he will be taken to a hospital first. He will subsequently be held in the Santa Clara County Main Jail in California on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.

