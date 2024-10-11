Indian, Pakistani viewers troll Wahaj Ali’s role in new drama

Islamabad: One of Pakistan’s most celebrated actors, Wahaj Ali, has made a highly anticipated return onscreen with Geo TV’s latest drama Sunn Mere Dil, opposite the talented Maya Ali. Wahaj takes on the role of Bilal Abdullah, a wealthy hotel chain owner, while Maya plays the lively and charming Sadaf.

The drama, which premiered on October 9, airs every Wednesday and Thursday, and after two episodes, fans are already weighing in on the storyline and performances.

However, the response to Wahaj Ali’s portrayal of Bilal Abdullah has been far from what was expected. Despite the excitement surrounding his comeback, Wahaj is now facing online trolling and criticism for his performance in the drama.

Wahaj Ali’s Role as Bilal Abdullah

As Bilal Abdullah, Wahaj plays a successful businessman who is rarely sober, often seen stumbling around drunk, relying on his loyal servant, Mirza Saab, for basic functions like even walking. While his character is interesting, an affluent hotelier with a penchant for alcohol, it appears the portrayal has fallen flat for many viewers.

Wahaj has notably changed his look and voice to embody the character of Bilal, yet fans who had high hopes for his return on Geo TV are expressing disappointment. Instead of appreciating his transformation, many are criticizing the role as a “Devdas-like” caricature. Bilal’s constant state of intoxication has not resonated well with the audience, leaving them unimpressed with both Wahaj’s performance and the overall direction of his character.

Fans React to Wahaj Ali’s Performance

Social media has been buzzing with reactions, and unfortunately, much of it has been negative. Viewers are calling out the makers of Sunn Mere Dil for the underwhelming portrayal of Bilal, stating that they expected more from Wahaj’s return.

However, not all feedback has been harsh. Some fans are urging others to be patient, arguing that it’s too early to judge the show after just two episodes. They believe Bilal’s character may evolve in future episodes, and Wahaj’s performance could improve as the storyline progresses.

More About Sunn Mere Dil

Sunn Mere Dil is a major project by Geo TV, penned by acclaimed writer Khalil ur Rehman Qamar and directed by Haseeb Hassan. With a stellar cast that includes Maya Ali, Hira Mani, Usama Khan, and Amar Khan, the drama was expected to be one of the most talked-about shows of 2024. The chemistry between Wahaj and Maya has also been one of the central selling points of the drama.

And now, it remains to be seen whether Wahaj Ali can win back the hearts of his fans and whether Sunn Mere Dil will live up to its initial hype.

Have you watched Sunn Mere Dil? What are your thoughts on Wahaj Ali’s role as Bilal Abdullah? Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.