Indian pilot praises Dubai airport for finding her watch she lost a month ago

Abu Dhabi: Hanaa Mohsin Khan, a commercial pilot with an Indian airline, praised the lost and found department of Dubai International Airport for finding her watch, which she lost a month ago.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Hana wrote, “Last month while operating a Dubai back flight, I had gone to the duty-free. During the security check, I had taken my watch off and forgot to pick it up. I had thought it was forever lost when I was flying back and discovered that I no longer had it.”

However, she decided to reach out to her ground staff in Dubai in a hopeful attempt.

With the help of ground staff and after exchanging three emails, the airport’s lost and found department was able to successfully trace the missing item.

“I was on another flight to Dubai yesterday, and I went to their office in Dubai duty-free. Took me 5 minutes and I had my watch.”

She further added, “Super impressed with the lost & found department there. I’m in awe that I got my watch back with such little hassle! That’s how life is there. It was a good reminder! Growing up in the Middle East, it took us a long time to remember to lock our car doors and house doors. Law and order is just brilliant!”

Last month while operating a Dubai back flight I had gone to the duty free. During the security check I had taken my watch off and forgot to pick it up.

I had thought it was forever lost when I was flying back and discovered that I no longer had it.

I contacted my ground staff in… pic.twitter.com/GDP2vpBcsO — Hana Mohsin Khan | هناء (@girlpilot_) September 4, 2023

This post was shared on Monday, September 4. Since being posted, it has garnered more than one lakh views, 1000 likes and 81 times reshared. Many of them shared similar experiences.

A user shared his experience, “I had a similar experience with a mobile phone lost in a Dubai cab and a laptop at the Mumbai airport. Both were retrieved with minimum fuss.”

Another wrote, “When in Dubai, I had inadvertently left some valuables on a desk in a hotel room instead of keeping them in a safe. Another time I even forgot to lock the safe! The housekeeping staff would clean it up every day yet nothing ever went missing. I was astonished!”

“Dubai Airport Lost and found department works like magic. I had forgotten my luggage while departing the airport, reported them and they found it the next day. Wonders….,” expressed another X user.