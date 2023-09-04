Dubai Fitness Challenge returns; know dates & more details

Abu Dhabi: The seventh edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) is all set to kick off on Saturday, October 28, and will continue until Sunday, November 26, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

The flagship fitness initiative of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, aims to transform Dubai into one of the world’s most active cities.

The challenge encourages the community to adopt a healthier lifestyle by committing to exercise for 30 minutes a day for 30 days.

Launched in 2017, DFC is an annual comprehensive fitness movement that highlights Dubai’s strong sports and fitness infrastructure and motivates residents to adopt lasting healthy habits.

2022’s edition saw a record 2.2 million participants, with the main highlights on Sheikh Zayed Road attracting nearly 35,000 cyclists for the Dubai Ride and 193,000 runners for the Dubai Run.

This year’s Dubai Ride will take place on November 12, while the Dubai Challenge will conclude on November 26.

Both events will see enthusiasts running, walking or cycling through Dubai’s iconic landmarks on the arterial Sheikh Zayed Road.