Dubai Run: 193,000 participants join world’s largest free fun run

Abu Dhabi: Dubai has hosted the world’s largest free fun run as more than 193,000 participants joined fourth edition of Dubai Run on Sheikh Zayed Road on Sunday morning.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the Crown Prince of Dubai who is the figurehead of the challenge led the run and openly participated once again. Much to their delight, Sheikh Hamdan shook hands with some of them and waved to others.

Runners, joggers and walkers formed a sea of green and followed Sheikh Hamdan as he kicked off Dubai Run 2022 at 6:30am.

Flashing mobile phone lights, clapping and cheering, men, women and children of all ages joined the world’s largest free fun race, reflecting the spirit of Dubai as an active city. As families joined in droves, many were seen carrying their young children on their shoulders and some pushing strollers for younger children.

أكثر من 193 ألف مشارك في النسخة الرابعة من تحدي #دبي للجري@DXBFitChallenge pic.twitter.com/eD2riDpWvm — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) November 20, 2022

New record



Over 193,000 participants joined this year’s #DubaiRun pic.twitter.com/JN7bJMG8sz — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) November 20, 2022

Those who took the 5km route began on Sheikh Zayed Road near the Museum of the Future, passed by Burj Khalifa and Dubai Opera and ended the run near Dubai Mall. Participants of the 10km route followed Sheikh Zayed Road to the Dubai Canal, then returned towards the Trade Centre before ending on Al Mustaqbal Street near DIFC.

“Thank you #Dubai! Over 193,000 ran with me in the 4th edition of #DubaiRun. We turned Sheikh Zayed Road into world’s most beautiful running track. Thank you to everyone who contributed to world’s largest fun run, consolidating Dubai’s position among world’s most dynamic cities,” Sheik Hamdan tweeted.

Thank you #Dubai! Over 193,000 ran with me in the 4th edition of #DubaiRun. We turned Sheikh Zayed Road into world’s most beautiful running track. Thank you to everyone who contributed to world’s largest fun run, consolidating Dubai’s position among world’s most dynamic cities. pic.twitter.com/3OFuMljrwI — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) November 20, 2022

“Thank you all. Let’s make it more than 200,000 next year, Dubai,” Sheikh Hamdan said in a post on Instagram within hours after leading the sea of runners on Sheikh Zayed Road.

The Dubai Run is the culmination of the month-long Dubai Fitness Challenge, in which UAE citizens, residents and visitors are invited to take part in a 30-minute workout every day for 30 days.

In 2021, more than 146,000 runners, joggers, wheelchair-users and walkers participated in the event.