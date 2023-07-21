Indian Railways introduces ‘economic meal’ starting from Rs 20

Published: 21st July 2023
Hyderabad: To provide affordable and hygienic meals to rail passengers, Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced ‘economy meals’ for passengers, starting from Rs 20.

These affordable meals will initially be available at four railway stations — Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Renigunta and Guntakal.

According to an order issued by the Railway Board, counters would be set up for serving these meals would on platforms.

These meals have been divided into two categories: Type-one meal is priced at Rs 20. It includes seven pooris with dry aloo and pickle. The type-two meal, which would cost Rs 50, offers meals such as rice, rajma, chole, khichdi kulche, bhature, pao-bhaji and masala dosa.

The extended service counter will be run on an experimental basis for a period of six months. This service to provide the facility of meals and water at an affordable price is already operational at 51 stations, and is being implemented at 13 others.

Identification of new railway stations to extend the service is underway. The IRCTC further announced that all stalls and pantry cars must sell only ‘Rail Neer’ water bottles at the approved rate of Rs 15 per litre.

Passengers can file complaints at any station or online on Railmadad portal if the charges exceed the given price.

