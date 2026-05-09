Indian sailor killed in dhow fire near Strait of Hormuz

An Indian sailor was killed and several others injured after their wooden dhow caught fire near the Strait of Hormuz, government sources said on Saturday, May 9.

Seventeen other Indian crew members were rescued following the incident on Friday, May 8, they said, noting that the exact cause of the blaze is still being ascertained.

The crew members were rescued by a vessel that was passing by in the area, the sources said.

The incident came amid increasing hostilities between Iran and the United States in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime chokepoint between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman through which a significant portion of the world’s oil supply passes.

“A wooden Dhow, carrying general cargo, with 18 Indian crew capsized yesterday close to the Strait of Hormuz after it caught fire,” said a source.

“In this incident, one Indian on the dhow died while four received burn injuries. The injured are receiving medical treatment in Dubai and are safe,” the source said.

Also Read US awaits Iran response as Hormuz tensions threaten ceasefire efforts

Officials from the Indian Consulate in Dubai met the rescued Indian nationals last night, said another source.

The consulate is also in touch with the dhow owner and is extending all possible assistance, the sources said.

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