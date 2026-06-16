Hyderabad: Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal’s newly released vertical micro drama Qubool Hai has landed in the middle of a fresh debate after viewers noticed strong similarities between the show and Pakistani blockbuster Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.

The Pakistani drama, starring Fahad Mustafa and Hania Aamir, became one of the most loved shows across borders for its emotional storytelling, middle class family setup, marriage drama and the slow transformation of its lead characters. The chemistry between Mustafa and Sharjeena played a major role in making the show a massive hit.

Now, Qubool Hai seems to follow the same route, with its storyline, character dynamics and emotional beats appearing heavily similar to Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. From the setup to the relationship arc, viewers have pointed out that the Indian micro drama does not just look inspired, but feels like a lifted version of the Pakistani original.

The issue has also sparked a bigger conversation around originality in Indian entertainment. South Asian dramas often share common tropes like forced marriage, family pressure, ego clashes and opposites attract romance. But when a show copies the core plot, character treatment and emotional structure of another successful drama, it raises serious questions about creative credit.

What makes the debate even more ironic is the current atmosphere around Pakistani artists in India. Over the years, Pakistani actors, singers and performers have faced bans, restrictions and backlash in India due to political tensions. Concerts get cancelled, actors get removed from projects and cross border collaborations are often targeted.

But while Pakistani artists are kept away, their stories continue to travel quietly through Indian adaptations and copied formats.

If Indian entertainment wants to take inspiration from Pakistani dramas, it should do so with proper rights, credits and respect for the original creators. Because if we are banning Pakistani artists, concerts and actors, then let’s also ban stealing their ideas for once.