Indian students in Iran being relocated to safer places, confirms MEA

New Delhi: With the escalating tensions in the Middle East following the recent conflict between Iran and Israel, the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement on Monday said that India is closely monitoring the security situation to ensure the safety and welfare of its nationals in both countries.

In a statement released on social media platform X, the MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that the Indian Embassy in Tehran is “continuously monitoring the security situation and engaging Indian students in Iran to ensure their safety.”

The statement also added that “in some cases, students are being relocated with the Embassy’s facilitation to safer places within Iran,” adding that “other feasible options are also under examination”.

The Embassy is also in contact with community leaders across Iran regarding the welfare and safety of Indian citizens, the MEA said.

The statement by the MEA comes hours after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah spoke to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar regarding students from the Union Territory stuck in Iran.

More than 1,500 Indian students, most of them from Jammu and Kashmir, are stranded in Iran.

The parents have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and S. Jaishankar to intervene and facilitate the safe return of the Indian students.

Students stranded in Tehran, Shiraz, Qom

The majority of the students stranded in Tehran, Shiraz, and Qom cities of Iran are pursuing professional courses, primarily MBBS.

Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Iran asked all Indian nationals and Persons of Indian Origin to remain vigilant, and also provided a Google form on its X account, asking the Indian citizens to fill it out to provide their details.

“Please remember, it is important not to panic, exercise due caution and maintain contact with the Embassy of India in Tehran,” it said.

It also provided a Telegram Link and asked the Indian citizens to join it to receive updates on the situation from the mission.

Additionally, several helpline numbers have been issued by Indian missions in both Iran and Israel.

Indian Embassy in Israel

The Indian Embassy in Israel said it is in constant touch with local authorities and monitoring developments closely.

The MEA is expected to continue issuing advisories as the situation unfolds.

In the meantime, Indian nationals in the region have been urged to remain alert, follow official guidance, and limit outdoor movement.

The conflict between Israel and Iran has not only raised global diplomatic concerns but also created anxiety among thousands of foreign nationals, including Indians, living and working in Iran.