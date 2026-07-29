Indian travellers can pay via UPI for Burj Khalifa tickets

Dubai: Indian travellers can now book tickets online for At the Top, Burj Khalifa in Dubai using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), following the launch of the service on Wednesday, July 29.

Introduced by NEOPAY in partnership with NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) and Emaar Entertainment, the initiative makes At the Top, Burj Khalifa the first attraction in the UAE to accept UPI for online transactions.

Visitors can now purchase tickets and experiences through the attraction’s official website using India’s popular real-time payment system before travelling to the UAE.

Officials at the launch of UPI online bookings for At the Top, Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

The rollout builds on NEOPAY’s collaboration with NIPL, which introduced QR-based UPI merchant payments across the UAE in 2022. By extending the service to e-commerce, Indian travellers can complete bookings online using a payment method they already use at home.

At the Top, Burj Khalifa welcomes millions of visitors annually, with India ranking among its largest international source markets. The new payment option is expected to simplify travel planning and improve the booking experience for Indian tourists.

Vibhor Mundhada, CEO of NEOPAY, said the launch marks a milestone in expanding cross-border digital payments.

“By bringing one of India’s most trusted payment platforms to one of the world’s most iconic destinations, we are making it easier for millions of Indian visitors to engage with the UAE’s tourism and attractions sector.”

Ritesh Shukla, Managing Director and CEO of NPCI International, said the integration enables Indian travellers to use a familiar payment method while planning their visit.

“By enabling UPI acceptance for online bookings at At the Top, Burj Khalifa, we are making it easier for them to use a payment method they know and trust while planning their visit, even before they arrive in the UAE.”

An Emaar Entertainment spokesperson said the addition of UPI makes the online booking process more convenient for Indian guests and supports the company’s focus on customer-centric digital innovation.

The initiative further strengthens digital payment connectivity between India and the UAE while supporting the growing demand for seamless cross-border payment solutions in the travel and tourism sector.