Indian Union Muslim League chief Panakkad Thangal dies at 74

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) president and renowned spiritual leader Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal passed away on Sunday at the age of 74.

Thangal was away from the public eye for the past few weeks and passed away at a private hospital in Ernakulam district of Kerala. He belonged to the Mallapuram-based Panakkad Thangal family of Kerala, members of which have traditionally headed the IUML.

He became the President of the IUML in 2009 after the death of his elder brother Sayed Mohhammedali Shihab Thangal.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and extended his condolences for the spiritual leader and said, “Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal, Kerala State President of IUML & a beloved spiritual leader, has passed away. My condolences to his family & followers. He was a strong secular voice of the UDF, supporting brotherhood, respect & progress for all. He will be dearly missed.”

He was also a member of the Congress-led United Democratic Front. He was also the Vice President of the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulema, a prominent organisation of Muslim scholars in Kerala.