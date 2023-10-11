Indian Union Muslim League extends support for Palestine

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Tuesday extended their support for Palestine, asserting that Israel’s occupation of the state of Palestine is the root cause of the tensions in West Asia.

“It’s a hot reality that Israel’s occupation of the state of Palestine is the root cause of the entire West Asian tensions,” the resolution said.

“The encroachment on the sacred space, the Holy Khuds Mosque, is extremely unjustified. Israel’s declaration of war is not just against Palestine, but against the entire global human community as this is a human rights issue,” it stated.

“We believe a wise political solution is needed to Palestine matter. We hope The United Nations should take the initiative to find a peaceful solution to the Palestinian issue. All this time India has stood with the Palestine community,” it added.

“We demand that the country should continue with the same policy. We the lUML party offer strong support to the Palestinian people. And the Party has expressed its strong protest over the recent unfair developments in Palestine,” they said.

The Hamas group launched a deadly attack on Israel on October 7. According to the latest updates, at least 900 people have been killed and over 2600 people injured.

Meanwhile, Israel has intensified its counteroffensive as the Israeli Air Force targeted several units of the group in Gaza with multiple air strikes.