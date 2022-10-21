Indian, US militaries conduct “Tiger Triumph” humanitarian assistance exercise

Visakhapatnam: The Indian and US militaries concluded a three-day joint humanitarian assistance exercise on Thursday at India’s Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam.

The “Tiger Triumph” tabletop simulation was a comprehensive effort in which the Indian and U.S. military and diplomatic representatives coordinated a joint response to provide disaster relief services to a notional third country that experienced a super-cyclone, according to offical release from US.

“India is an indispensable partner and leader in advancing stability and security throughout South Asia and the greater Indian Ocean Region. I am encouraged by the team’s work on increasing interoperability and exercising bilateral agreements to develop and validate a multinational command and control model for humanitarian assistance in this region,” said Major General McPhillips, Director of Strategic Planning and Policy at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

This week’s Tiger Triumph exercise was the second collaboration between the Indian and U.S. militaries to coordinate disaster relief in the region. The first exercise – also based out of Visakhapatnam – took place over the course of nine days in November 2019 and featured more than 500 U.S. Marines and sailors and approximately 1,200 Indian sailors, soldiers, and airmen.

This year’s exercise involves fifty combined participants, and is focused on staff planning, with an emphasis on processes for streamlining diplomatic, operational, and logistical coordination.

“Tiger Triumph is a perfect illustration of how the United States and India are working together to strengthen security in the Indo-Pacific,” said Jennifer Larson, U.S. Consul General, Hyderabad. “With climate change threatening to increase the frequency of extreme weather events around the world, the United States recognizes India’s unique role as a regional leader with the capacity to assist other countries in need. We look forward to continuing our close collaboration and deepening our ability to work side-by-side in the region.”

Tiger Triumph marks the third time in 2022 that the Indian and U.S. militaries have worked together in Visakhapatnam. In February, the United States joined India and more than thirty other nations for India’s bi-annual Exercise Milan – the first time the United States had participated in Exercise Milan. In August, the USS Frank Cable visited Visakhapatnam, during which U.S. sailors joined Indian counterparts for briefings and an official dinner.