Indian woman outraged after being served non-veg burger at Malaysian McDonald’s

An Indian tourist was outraged after she was allegedly served a non-vegetarian burger at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s McDonald’s outlet.

A video posted by ‘youngn.lost’ on Instagram shows the woman confronting the staff, saying, “I am from India, how can you?” Appearing on the verge of tears, says she is a regular customer of the ‘McAloo Tikki’ and complains that the packaging on her burger does not say that it was non-vegetarian.

Comments on the reel mostly show support towards the staff, saying that it is the customers’ responsibility to check if the food they are ordering fits their dietary restrictions.

“Well, the staff are not obligated to check each customer’s dietary preferences. I would be extra careful to check before placing my order to ensure the food was vegan or vegetarian,” stated one comment.