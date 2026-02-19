Indian workers assaulted in ‘premeditated’ racist ambush in Israel

Ashkelon: Two Indian workers were assaulted in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon near the Gaza border in what has been described as a racially motivated attack, according to the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation, KAN.

KAN reported that the incident was a “premeditated” ambush allegedly carried out by a group of youths who targeted the workers because they were foreigners.

A video released on Monday, February 16, by the broadcaster on YouTube showed at least two men being beaten by several attackers in a public park. The Hebrew captions accompanying the footage described the incident as being driven by “racism and malice”.

The report said the attackers allegedly coordinated the assault through private social media chats before following the victims and attacking them in broad daylight. Israeli police arrested two 19-year-olds in connection with the case. However, authorities have not disclosed the exact date of the incident or provided details about the victims’ medical condition.

Watch the video here

The attack drew attention in India after Congress leader Pawan Khera called on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to urgently verify the condition of the injured workers and ensure they receive proper medical care.

In a post on X, Khera described the incident as a “premeditated racist assault” and criticised the government’s handling of the matter, raising concerns about the protection of Indian citizens abroad.

The incident comes amid a growing presence of Indian workers in Israel after work permits for tens of thousands of Palestinian labourers were suspended following the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack. Israeli authorities subsequently launched recruitment drives in India to address labour shortages, particularly in construction and hospitality sectors.

In November 2023, India and Israel signed a bilateral agreement enabling the employment of Indian temporary workers. More than 10,000 workers, mainly from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Telangana, were selected in the first phase, with recruitment continuing due to demand. Higher wages and employment opportunities have attracted workers despite the ongoing security risks.

The reported assault comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled two-day visit to Israel from February 25. During the visit, he is expected to discuss bilateral cooperation, regional developments and labour mobility. The trip will be his second visit to Israel, following his landmark 2017 tour.