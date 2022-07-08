Indians account for 55% of suicides in Kuwait

Kuwait: The Indian community in Kuwait topped the suicide list, accounting for 342 cases or 55 percent of the total 620 suicide cases that have been recorded in the last seven years, local media reported.

According to Arabic daily Al Qabas, overall statistics cover the period from 2015 to November 2021.

Kuwaitis and Bangladeshis followed with 54 and 53 cases respectively. However, the main causes of the suicide attempts were not mentioned.

In recent months, Kuwaiti media have reported a series of suicide attempts and deaths.

In Kuwait, which has an estimated population of 4.6 million people, most of whom are foreigners, 41 suicides and 43 attempted suicides were recorded last year.

It is reported that, as a result of the increase in attempts at one’s life in Kuwait, sources reported that expatriates faced deportation in October 2021.