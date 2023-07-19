Indians can travel to Qatar, Oman, 55 other countries visa-free

Indian passport holders can now travel to 57 countries, including Oman and Qatar, without a visa. These destinations offer either visa-free entry or visa-on-arrival for Indians.

According to the recently released Henley Passport Index 2023, the Indian passport now ranks 80, providing hassle-free access to 57 countries.

Strongest passport in the world

The index reveals that the top-ranked passport or strongest passport in the world belongs to Singapore as its holders enjoy the highest global access. Singaporean passport holders can travel to 192 countries with visa-free or visa-on-arrival options.

Germany secures the second position on the list, with its passport holders having visa-free or visa-on-arrival options for 190 countries. The country is sharing the second rank with Italy and Spain.

The United States of America ranks eighth on the list.

Following is the list of top 22 strongest passports in the world:

Singapore Germany, Italy and Spain, Austria, Finland, France, Japan, Luxembourg, South Korea and Sweden Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom Belgium, Czech Republic, Malta, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, and Switzerland

Visa-free travel for Indian passport holders

Below is the comprehensive list of countries where Indian passport holders can visit by availing of visa-free or visa-on-arrival options.