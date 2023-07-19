Indians can travel to Qatar, Oman, 55 other countries visa-free

Strongest passport in the world belongs to Singapore as its holders enjoy highest global access

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 19th July 2023 11:43 am IST
Indian consulate in Dubai issues revised guidelines for passengers with single name in passport
Representative Image

Indian passport holders can now travel to 57 countries, including Oman and Qatar, without a visa. These destinations offer either visa-free entry or visa-on-arrival for Indians.

According to the recently released Henley Passport Index 2023, the Indian passport now ranks 80, providing hassle-free access to 57 countries.

Strongest passport in the world

The index reveals that the top-ranked passport or strongest passport in the world belongs to Singapore as its holders enjoy the highest global access. Singaporean passport holders can travel to 192 countries with visa-free or visa-on-arrival options.

Germany secures the second position on the list, with its passport holders having visa-free or visa-on-arrival options for 190 countries. The country is sharing the second rank with Italy and Spain.

The United States of America ranks eighth on the list.

Following is the list of top 22 strongest passports in the world:

  1. Singapore
  2. Germany, Italy and Spain,
  3. Austria, Finland, France, Japan, Luxembourg, South Korea and Sweden
  4. Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom
  5. Belgium, Czech Republic, Malta, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, and Switzerland

Visa-free travel for Indian passport holders

Below is the comprehensive list of countries where Indian passport holders can visit by availing of visa-free or visa-on-arrival options.

  1. Albania
  2. Barbados
  3. Bhutan
  4. Bolivia
  5. British Virgin Islands
  6. Burundi
  7. Cambodia
  8. Cape Verde Islands
  9. Comoro Islands
  10. Cook Islands
  11. Dominica
  12. El Salvador
  13. Fiji
  14. Gabon
  15. Grenada
  16. Guinea-Bissau
  17. Haiti
  18. Indonesia
  19. Iran
  20. Jamaica
  21. Jordan
  22. Kazakhstan
  23. Laos
  24. Macao (SAR China)
  25. Madagascar
  26. Maldives
  27. Marshall Islands
  28. Mauritania
  29. Mauritius
  30. Micronesia
  31. Montserrat
  32. Mozambique
  33. Myanmar
  34. Nepal
  35. Niue
  36. Oman
  37. Palau Islands
  38. Qatar
  39. Rwanda
  40. Samoa
  41. Senegal
  42. Seychelles
  43. Sierra Leone
  44. Somalia
  45. Sri Lanka
  46. St. Kitts and Nevis
  47. St. Lucia
  48. St. Vincent
  49. Tanzania
  50. Thailand
  51. Timor-Leste
  52. Togo
  53. Trinidad and Tobago
  54. Tunisia
  55. Tuvalu
  56. Vanuatu
  57. Zimbabwe

