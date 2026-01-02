Indians travelling to Saudi Arabia need clearance for restricted drugs: NCB

As per the advisory, the NCB said, applications are required to be submitted by those who are travelling or their authorised representatives through the platform.

Press Trust of India | Posted by Neha Khan | Published: 2nd January 2026 9:35 pm IST
New Delhi: Indians travelling to Saudi Arabia should obtain prior permission for carrying certain “restricted” medicines in and out of the country, as the Kingdom there has introduced a mandatory online clearance system, the NCB said on Friday.

The federal anti-narcotics agency, in a statement, said the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, India Country Office, Saudi Arabia, has formally communicated to it that certain medicines that are legally available in India or other countries may be prohibited or subject to restrictions in the Kingdom.

“It has also been informed that carrying medicines in excess of prescribed limits may also attract regulatory action,” the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said.

The West Asian country has launched an electronic service platform — with the web address https://cds.sfda.gov.sa — for submission of applications and related details. Permission can be sought online for the medicines intended to be carried for personal use.

“Travellers are also advised to consult the official list of restricted and prohibited medicines issued by the Saudi authorities prior to undertaking travel,” it said.

The NCB added that Indian travellers are advised to verify the permissibility of medicines they intend to carry and to obtain the requisite approvals, wherever applicable, before travel.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 2nd January 2026 9:35 pm IST

