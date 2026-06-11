India’s 1950 FIFA World Cup heartbreak cost Hyderabad its moment

The first ever FIFA World Cup was held in 1930 and thereafter the second and third editions were conducted in 1934 and 1938, respectively. Then came the devastating battles of World War II, which brought all sports activities around the globe to a standstill. After the war ended in 1945, FIFA began exploring the possibility of reviving the world’s greatest football tournament.

At the FIFA Congress of 1946, Brazil presented a bid to host the event in 1950. With the economy of most countries lying in shambles after the war, the football governing body was only too glad to accept the offer without delay. However, it would have to be a shortened event because of financial constraints.

It was decided to make it a 16-team competition. Brazil, as the host country, and Italy (the defending champion) qualified automatically, leaving 14 places open. Of these, seven were allotted to Europe, six to the American continent and only one to Asia.

In the Asian continent, the strongest team was Japan, but after being hit by two atomic bombs, the country was in ruins and in no shape to participate. There had been no time to conduct any qualifying matches, so FIFA had to go by past performances and rankings. After Japan, the next in line were the Philippines, Indonesia, Burma and India.

The first three expressed their inability to take part and so India was the only Asian team to be invited to participate in the mega event of world football.

This was India’s golden chance. Participation in the FIFA World Cup would have given football a major push in the country. And there was a good chance that India would shine because of the limited number of opponents. Indian football and its players would have been in the limelight across the world.

Golden opportunity squandered

But for unspecified reasons, the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) turned down the invitation, bringing disappointment to millions of fans. India had been slotted in Group 3 along with Sweden, Italy and Paraguay. India could have definitely beaten Paraguay, because at that time, the South American nation had not made the advances that it made later.

The decision also prevented many of Hyderabad’s legendary players from playing on the biggest stage of world football.

The Indian football team at the 1948 Olympics.

But why did India refuse the offer? The reason remains shrouded in mystery. All the official reasons put forth by the AIFF seemed flimsy. One of the reasons AIFF cited was the cost of travel. However, FIFA had agreed to bear a major part of the travel expenses, so where was the need for panic?

Then the AIFF also said there was a lack of practice time and team selection. But that was the case with other participating countries, too.

FIFA had imposed a rule banning barefoot play following the 1948 Olympic Games, where India had played barefoot. But Sailen Manna, the Indian captain at the time, said that it was not a major issue. The players were ready to wear boots in their matches. So, boots were not the problem either.

According to noted football writer, the late Novy Kapadia, the reason could have been that the AIFF did not realise the importance of the World Cup. The national federation felt that the Olympic Games were the biggest event and the FIFA World Cup could be given a miss. As a result, the entire continent of Asia went unrepresented at the World Cup in 1950.

Pele’s response to Uruguay victory

Eventually, Uruguay defeated Brazil 2-1 in the final on their home ground at the massive Maracana stadium, leaving many Brazilians in tears. One of those who wept inconsolably was a footballer named Joao Ramos do Nascimento, the father of Pelé.

Moacyr Barbosa is beaten by Uruguay’s Juan Schiaffino.

The superstar, Pelé, who was only 10 years old at the time, promised his father that he would win the Cup for Brazil and he kept his promise seven years later. After that, Brazil went on to win five times, with Pelé winning thrice.

However, AIFF’s verdict was one of the worst decisions ever made in the history of Indian football. That chance, once rejected, never came back a second time. Till now, India has never taken part in the FIFA World Cup. As matters stand, it doesn’t look like India will reach that level for at least another two decades.

In the 1950s, India had a fantastic team that had been trained to perfection by the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim of Hyderabad. In the 1951 Asian Games, India won the gold medal by defeating Iran 1-0 in the final. Iran had to be satisfied with the silver medal, while Japan took the third spot for the bronze medal.

Coach Syed Abdul Rahim.

Now, in 2026, Iran and Japan are both playing in the FIFA World Cup, while India is nowhere to be seen.

Hyderabadi greats who missed out

There were great players from Hyderabad back then who never got the chance to show their skills at the highest level. Players such as KP Dhanraj, Sayed Khwaja Aziz-ud-Din, GS Laiq, Abdul Latif, Noor Mohammed and others missed the greatest opportunity of their lives.

KP Dhanraj

Dhanraj represented India at the London Olympic Games in 1948 and was an excellent player who represented the East Bengal Club in Kolkata, helping the team win the prestigious IFA Shield four times. Mohammed was an excellent midfielder who played for Hyderabad City Police and was a key figure in coach Rahim’s plans every time.

Aziz-ud-Din, popularly known as Aziz, played as a full back and was one of the most versatile players in Indian football in the 1950s. He was a member of the team that won the gold medal at the 1951 Asian Games. He later participated in the 1953 Asian Quadrangular tournament and won gold again.

In the 1956 Olympic Games, Aziz played with the Indian team that finished in fourth place. He was also captain of the Indian team that won titles in Bangladesh in 1955.

As the 2026 edition is ready to begin, it is a pity that the world’s most populous nation will not be there in one of the biggest sports events in the world. According to FIFA estimates, the tournament is expected to be watched by 6 billion viewers worldwide across traditional broadcasting and streaming platforms.

After all, FIFA has 211 member countries – more than even the United Nations, which has 193 member nations.

The worldwide popularity of the sport is phenomenal. The FIFA World Cup qualifying matches are played over a period of two years. For this edition, 48 national teams have qualified for the mega event. Even small countries such as Curacao (a tiny island in the Caribbean), Cape Verde (another small island nation in the Atlantic Ocean), Panama and Haiti will be there.

But India will be absent. For any football lover and every patriotic Indian, that sad truth will be difficult to accept and will cause immense hurt.