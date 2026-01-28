India’s economic foundation growing stronger: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday, January 28, addressed the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament, signalling the start of the Budget Session, where she said that the country’s economic foundation has grown significantly stronger over the past 11 years and government policies have resulted in higher incomes for citizens.

Murmu said that the conclusion of negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA) with the European Union will give impetus to India’s manufacturing and service sectors and create new employment opportunities for the country’s youth.

“Over the past 11 years, the economic foundation of the country has grown significantly stronger. Despite various global crises, India has remained the fastest-growing major economy in the world,” Murmu said.

She said India has further improved its record in keeping inflation under control.

“It is directly benefiting the poor and middle-class families of the country. As a result of the policies of my government, the income of citizens has increased, their savings have grown and their purchasing power has also improved,” the President said.

GST 2.0 helped citizens save Rs 1 lakh crore

Murmu said her government is moving forward on the “Reforms Express” path and old rules and provisions are continually updated to meet future needs.

Everyone has witnessed how the historic next-generation reform in Goods and Services Tax (GST) has filled citizens with enthusiasm, she said, adding that the reform has ensured savings of Rs 1 lakh crore for citizens.

The income tax law has also been revamped. A historic decision has been taken to exempt income of up to 12 lakh rupees from taxation. These reforms are providing unprecedented benefits to poor and middle-class families. It has also given the country’s economy a new impetus.

President mentions VB-G RAM G Act, faces protest from Opposition

She further said that, with the emergence of many new sectors in the country, it is equally important to safeguard workers’ interests.

This is also the primary objective behind the implementation of the new labour laws. For a long time, the country’s workforce was entangled in dozens of labour laws, Murmu said.

These have now been consolidated into just four codes, making it easier for workers to receive fair wages, allowances and other welfare benefits.

The President also said the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) would provide a guarantee for 125 days of work, and would also stop corruption and leakages.

While the mention of the VB-G RAM G Act was welcomed by treasury benches with the thumping of desks, Opposition members raised slogans demanding the rollback of the law.

President Murmu paused during her address as the Opposition raised slogans like “vapas lo” (rollback the Act).

President mentions development for North-East, rural areas and farmers

The President further noted that during the last 11 years, more than 7,200 kilometres of national highways have been built in the northeastern region, making it easier to reach remote, hilly, tribal and border areas.

Additionally, under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, approximately 50,000 km of rural roads have been built, Murmu said, adding that it has improved access to markets, hospitals and schools.

She also mentioned that in the past decade, the government has constructed 4 crore pucca houses for the poor and that possession of 32 lakh newly built houses was handed over to beneficiaries just in the past year.

Talking about the country’s agriculture sector, the President said a prosperous farmer is the first priority for “Viksit Bharat.”

With this spirit, the government launched a scheme like PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Under this scheme, over Rs 4 lakh crore have been directly transferred to their bank accounts so far, she said.

“My government’s sound policies and initiatives have led to a rapid increase in agricultural production in the country. There has been a record production of food grains and horticulture crops in 2024–25,” Murmu said.

She also informed Parliament that her government is strengthening the cooperative movement in sectors such as agriculture and livestock.

Murmu said that the Production Linked Incentive scheme has attracted Rs 2 lakh crore investments so far. Also, there’s been production worth more than Rs 17 lakh crore.

President hails self-reliance in manufacturing

She said India’s share in global investment and exports has been steadily increasing, and over the past 11 years, India has attracted about USD 750 billion in foreign direct investments (FDI).

“My government is promoting new sectors in India. Self-reliance in making microchips is essential for modern manufacturing and future technologies.

“In 2025, four more semiconductor manufacturing units have been sanctioned. A total of 10 such factories are going to commence their operations in the near future. India is taking concrete steps for nano-chip manufacturing,” she said.

She also said government efforts have led to an unprecedented growth in electronics manufacturing space, with India becoming the second-largest nation globally in the field of smartphone production and recording exports worth over Rs 1 lakh crore in the first five months of the current fiscal.

Through the National Critical Mineral Mission, dependence on other countries for essential minerals is being reduced.

India’s impact on a global stage

“This year, India holds the presidency of BRICS, and the world is viewing it with great optimism. Keeping future opportunities and challenges in mind, India will also host a Global AI Impact Summit to bring the international community onto a common platform. This, too, will prove to be a significant event for the world,” she said.

Murmu further said that all citizens can see that India stands at an important stage in its journey towards the future. The impact of the decisions being taken today will be seen in the years to come.

She also said that India has bagged the 2030 Commonwealth Games hosting rights on the back of its “confidence and preparedness” and highlighted the “unprecedented” development in sports under the current Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

The Games will be held in Ahmedabad, which is also bidding to become an Olympic host in 2036.

“Government committed to true social justice”

Amid unease over certain sections of the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) regulations to promote equity in higher education institutions, the President said the government was working with “full sensitivity” for all – for Dalits, backward classes, the marginalised and tribal communities.

Murmu further said her government was committed to social justice in the country.

In the third term of the government, she said, work is being done to further empower the poor and social security benefits are available to nearly 95 crore citizens now. “My government is committed to true social justice,” she said, adding that 25 crore Indians moved out of poverty in the last 10 years.

The President said the government has been successful in tackling corruption and scams and ensuring proper use of public funds.

“For India, the end of the first 25 years of this century has been filled with several successes, proud achievements and extraordinary experiences. In the last 10 to 11 years, India has strengthened its foundation in every sector,” she said.

(With inputs from PTI)