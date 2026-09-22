India’s economy likely to triple in a decade: JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon

US-based investment bank currently covers nearly 200 Indian companies through its research operations, while also working with multinational corporations and Indian companies looking to expand overseas.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Sameer Khan  |   Published:
Indian economy
Representational Image

Mumbai: JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon has said that India’s economy could nearly triple in size over the next decade, highlighting plans to expand the company’s footprint in the country.

Dimon said the bank expects a sharp rise in its India coverage and operations over the next decade, saying that there’ll be 400 companies in research, with 2,000 companies being covered, according to reports.

Dimon said JPMorgan plans to work closely with the government and Indian businesses, underlining the rapid expansion of the company’s India operations since 2005 when he first visited the country, reports CNBC-TV18.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

JP Morgan had only 6,000 employees in 2025, and the company now employs 60,000 professionals across lots of technical areas, investment banking, he said.

The US-based investment bank currently covers nearly 200 Indian companies through its research operations, while also working with multinational corporations and Indian companies looking to expand overseas.

The CEO also urged New Delhi and Washington to finalise a trade agreement, stressing consistency in trade and investment rules. “I would like to see it finished,” Dimon said, urging the two governments to “sit down and try to finish it”.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Dimon also flagged that the global economy faces several threats such as persistent inflation, elevated government borrowing, geopolitical tensions and rising demand for capital.

He predicted that interest rates and bond yields could remain higher for longer.

Artificial intelligence-related infrastructure and remilitarisation could push demand for capital higher, and “the odds of them going higher is more than other people think,” Dimon said.

AI investment surge could eventually boost productivity and create deflationary pressures, he said, adding that spending across the hyperscaler ecosystem could reach around $1 trillion next year, compared with about $700 billion this year.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Sameer Khan  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later… More »
Back to top button