Hyderabad: For a long time, Indian animated movies didn’t do well in theaters. Films like Hanuman and Roadside Romeo were liked but didn’t earn much money. Even global hits like Frozen 2 and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse made just around Rs. 50 crore in India. Animation was seen as something for TV or digital platforms.

Mahavatar Narsimha Changes Everything

But now, Mahavatar Narsimha has changed the game. Directed by Ashwin Kumar, this animated mythological film released in 2D and 3D across India in five languages. It started small, earning only Rs. 2 crore on day one. But with strong word of mouth and families loving it, the film picked up fast.

Box Office Magic

Within just 10 days, Mahavatar Narsimha made over Rs. 105 crore in India and Rs. 112 crore worldwide. This makes it the biggest animated movie ever in Indian box office history. The Hindi version alone made Rs. 59 crore in just 9 days. The Telugu 3D version was a huge hit too, with nearly 89% seats full.

The movie tells the powerful story of Lord Narasimha and Prahlad, with stunning visuals, emotional moments, and a thrilling background score by Sam CS. Kids, adults, and even seniors have enjoyed the film. Whether in single screens or big cinemas, audiences are showing their love.

After this success, Hombale Films and Kleem Productions have big plans. They are building a “Mahavatar Cinematic Universe” with six more movies coming up by 2037. Next in line are Mahavatar Parshuram and Mahavatar Kalki.