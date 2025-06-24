The State Wildlife Board chaired by the chief minister, has approved the renaming of Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary as Aralam Butterfly Sanctuary on Wednesday, recognizing it as Kerala’s first butterfly sanctuary.

Hidden at the foot of the Western Ghats in Kannur district, Kerala, the Aralam Butterfly Sanctuary is India’s first dedicated butterfly sanctuary, and a true treasure for nature lovers. Spread across 36 sq km of rich tropical forest, Aralam shelters over 250 butterfly species, including the endangered to endemic species.

The sanctuary becomes a living rainbow between October and February, when butterflies migrate here from the lower slopes of the Western Ghats. Notably, in the last three years, Aralam has witnessed a remarkable increase in the migration of the Common albatross (Appias albina), drawing researchers and photographers eager to capture this spectacle.

During this season, thousands of butterflies fill the air, fluttering among wildflowers, orchids, and towering trees, creating an unforgettable sight.

Besides butterflies, Aralam is also home to elephants, giant squirrels, leopards, and a wide range of birds. The Butterfly Safari Trail offers guided walks where visitors can discover the secrets of butterfly behavior, host plants, and conservation efforts. A trip to Aralam promises not just beauty, but also learning and peace amidst nature.

How to Reach Aralam from Hyderabad

Aralam is about 950 km from Hyderabad. The quickest way is to take a flight to Kannur International Airport (about 1.5 hours), then travel 40 km by taxi or bus (about 1 hour) to the sanctuary. Trains are also available from Hyderabad to Kannur (roughly 20 hours), followed by a short drive to Aralam.

Entry fees are approximately Rs.50 for adults and Rs.20 for children, with extra charges for cameras and guided tours. Comfortable stays are available in Kannur city and nearby eco-resorts.

For Hyderabadis looking for a refreshing getaway, Aralam offers a colorful world where nature’s tiny wonders take center stage.