Some experiences in life may feel luxurious, even indulgent but once in a lifetime, they are worth every moment. And for those who dream of the night sky, who pause to admire the moon, or feel curious about the mysteries of space, this is one such experience. Moon lovers and space enthusiasts have a special treat waiting for them. It is not just about staying in a resort, but about feeling a sense of wonder that we often forget in our busy lives. Here, every moment reminds you how vast and beautiful the universe truly is.

Where Imagination Meets Reality

Tucked away in the calm natural surroundings of Wada, near Mumbai, Maharashtra .(60km), Astrophile by Anchaviyo offers India’s first space-themed luxury stay where imagination meets reality.

Stay Inside a Spacecraft

From the moment you arrive, you step into a different world. Inspired by the legendary Apollo missions, every detail here is designed to make you feel like you are part of a space journey. The rooms, known as “Astro-Stays,” are named after famous missions like Eagle, Orion and Challenger, and are designed like futuristic space capsules with smart voice-controlled features.

Sleep Under the Stars

As night falls, the experience becomes even more magical. Select rooms come with a retractable roof, allowing you to open up your ceiling and sleep under a sky full of stars. It is quiet, peaceful and truly unforgettable.

Explore the Cosmos

The resort also offers engaging experiences like Astro-Ventures, where an amphitheatre hosts space documentaries, real-time planetary visuals and storytelling sessions. Stargazing lounges with telescopes let guests explore the sky in a guided and enjoyable way.

Dining on Another Planet

Dining here is equally enchanting. The Galactic Dining space is beautifully designed with moon crater-inspired decor, starry ceilings and a futuristic feel that transports you beyond Earth. For something unique, guests can dine in rocket-shaped private pods, adding a playful yet luxurious touch.

The Moon Pool Magic

One of the highlights of the resort is its stunning moon-shaped swimming pool, designed like a glowing crescent. Especially at night, it creates a dream-like setting that perfectly matches the space theme.

Price and Experience Prices start from around Rs.16,000 per night and can go higher depending on the room and experience. It is ideal for couples, families and anyone who wants to try something truly different.

How to Travel from Hyderabad

From Hyderabad, you can take a flight to Mumbai, which takes about 1.5 hours. From Mumbai, Wada is around a 2 to 2.5-hour drive. You can also travel by train or bus to Mumbai and then continue by cab. In a world of usual getaways, this is something rare. At Astrophile, you don’t just stay, you drift a little closer to the stars.