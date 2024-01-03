India’s GDP to touch $4 tn ahead of LS polls: Piyush Goyal

The International Monetary Fund’s World Economic Outlook data for GDP projections of countries up to 2028 forecasts India’s GDP at $4.95 trillion in 2026.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 3rd January 2024 9:50 pm IST
Piyush Goyal to embark on two-day visit to Saudi Arabia
Union Minister Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: India will become a $4 trillion economy before the Lok Sabha elections and in 2 to 2.5 years, it will touch the $5 trillion GDP mark, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

“India will have the third largest GDP in the world latest by 2027, as per every street estimate,” Goyal said at the launch of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Utsav in the national capital.

Also Read
Piyush Goyal exudes confidence in BJP’s victory in Telangana

The Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held around April-May this year.

MS Education Academy

The minister appears to have raised the forecast for the GDP, as official estimates until now expect the economy to touch $3.7 trillion mark at the completion of the current financial year ending April 31, 2024.

The International Monetary Fund’s World Economic Outlook data for GDP projections of countries up to 2028 forecasts India’s GDP at $4.95 trillion in 2026.

India has emerged as the fastest growing major economy in the world and had posted a robust growth rate of 7.6 per cent in the July-Sept quarter of the current financial year (FY24). This has prompted the IMF and the RBI to raise their growth forecast for the Indian economy as well.

Goyal also said, “Aatmanirbhar Bharat does not mean India is anti-imports. We will increase our exports and for that if we require to import some products, we will do so.”

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 3rd January 2024 9:50 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button