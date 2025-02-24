India’s Got Latent: Ranveer Allahbadia appears before Maharashtra Cyber to record statement

Mumbai: YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani on Monday, February 24, appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber to record their statements in connection with India’s Got Latent case.

Responding to summons issued by Maharashtra Cyber, Allahbadia and Chanchlani reached its headquarters at Mahape in Navi Mumbai in the afternoon, an official said.

Officials are recording their statements, he added.

Maharashtra Cyber is probing an obscenity case registered against Allahbadia and others over alleged obscene remarks during the show on YouTube.

Maharashtra Cyber Rakhi Sawant over India’s Got Latent

Maharashtra Cyber, which is probing the case tied to the YouTube show ‘India’s Got Latent’, has summoned actor Rakhi Sawant to record her statement.

The nodal agency has registered a case against content creator Ranveer Allahbadia and others for his alleged objectionable remarks on the show hosted by comic Samay Raina.

Actor Rakhi Sawant has been asked to appear before Maharashtra Cyber officials on February 27 to record her statement, an official said.

She was a guest on the episode of ‘India’s Got Latent’ where Allahbadia allegedly made crass remarks about parents and sex, triggering a nationwide firestorm and multiple FIRs.

Maharashtra Cyber has already summoned more than 50 persons, including comedians, content creators and social media influencers, who participated in Raina’s YouTube show.

The Gauhati High Court on February 18, granted interim bail to Chanchlani while hearing his anticipatory bail petition and asked him to be present before the investigating officer within 10 days.

On February 18, the Supreme Court granted interim protection from arrest to Allahbadia over his comments while calling them “vulgar” and saying he had a “dirty mind” which put society to shame.