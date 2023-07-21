India’s highest-paid music director, no it’s not AR Rahman

Mumbai: Every Indian household enjoys music. We have some fantastic music directors who are noted for their ability to build a trap for our ears, in addition to being diverse and wide. But do you know who India’s richest music director is?

When we think of music directors, we immediately think of Oscar-winning composer A. R. Rahman. The music pioneer, who has created over 145 films in several languages, is said to be one of India’s richest music directors, earning Rs. 3 crores per song. However, it appears that he has been overtaken by someone else.

Highest-paid music director in India

According to a report in GQ, the highest-paid music director in India is Anirudh Ravichander, who has recently charged Rs 10 crore for director Atlee’s upcoming movie Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Anirudh Ravichander – The man who surpassed AR Rahman

This young and happening music sensation in the film industry, who has established himself as a prominent music composer in the Tamil film industry by working on various projects for renowned actors such as Thalapathy Vijay, Ajith, and Rajnikanth, first entered this world with the massive hit Why This Kolaveri Di.

It is said that after completing his education at the trinity college of Music in London, Ravichander returned to India to collaborate with Dhanush for his first music track. And since then there’s no looking back for him.

The music composer, who has surpassed maestros like AR Rahman, Amit Trivedi, Vishal – Shekhar, and other musicians to top the list of highest-paid music directors in the country, is also the nephew of Indian actor Rajinikanth’s wife Latha Rajinikanth.

The composer who rose to prominence with Vijay Thalapathy’s action drama, Kaththi, has been tapped to write music for Jr NTR’s Devara, Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, Vijay Thalapathy’s Leo, and Rajinikanth’s Jailer.