Mumbai: Gone are the days when sky-high paycheques were reserved only for film stars. In today’s entertainment landscape, even television actors are earning jaw-dropping sums, thanks to the booming popularity of reality shows and daily soaps.
There was a time when Rs 100 crore was considered a benchmark for a successful film’s box office performance. But with rising inflation and soaring production budgets, that figure has now become a common salary tag for superstars. Interestingly, that kind of money is now within reach through television too, sometimes in just over a month.
Wondering who tops the list of highest-paid TV stars in India? If you guessed Kapil Sharma, Rupali Ganguly, or even Amitabh Bachchan, you’re not even close.
Highest-paid TV star in India 2025
The crown goes to none other than Bollywood’s megastar Salman Khan.
Salman Khan is the highest-paid television personality in India. As per HT report, he raked in a massive Rs 60 crore per month for hosting Bigg Boss 18 in 2024. Sources close to the production revealed that Salman had increased his fee last year, and for a 15-week season, he earned approximately Rs 250 crore.
With Bigg Boss 19 and Bigg Boss OTT 4 around the corner, the buzz is strong that Salman may hike his fee even further in 2025.
Other Top TV Earners
While Salman’s earnings are in a league of their own, other top TV stars are also commanding hefty pay.
- Kapil Sharma reportedly earned around Rs 60 crore for The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 1.
- Amitabh Bachchan charged between Rs 4 crore and Rs 5 crore per episode for the last season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.
- Among female stars, Rupali Ganguly of Anupamaa fame reportedly earns Rs 3 lakh per episode, making her the highest-paid actress in Indian TV.
- Social media sensation Jannat Zubair earned around Rs 18 lakh per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi and Rs 2 lakh per episode on Laughter Challenge.
Television is no longer just the “small screen” with salaries like these, it’s as big as it gets.