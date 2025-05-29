Mumbai: Gone are the days when sky-high paycheques were reserved only for film stars. In today’s entertainment landscape, even television actors are earning jaw-dropping sums, thanks to the booming popularity of reality shows and daily soaps.

There was a time when Rs 100 crore was considered a benchmark for a successful film’s box office performance. But with rising inflation and soaring production budgets, that figure has now become a common salary tag for superstars. Interestingly, that kind of money is now within reach through television too, sometimes in just over a month.

Wondering who tops the list of highest-paid TV stars in India? If you guessed Kapil Sharma, Rupali Ganguly, or even Amitabh Bachchan, you’re not even close.

Highest-paid TV star in India 2025

The crown goes to none other than Bollywood’s megastar Salman Khan.

Bigg Boss 18 host Salman Khan (Image Source: X)

Salman Khan is the highest-paid television personality in India. As per HT report, he raked in a massive Rs 60 crore per month for hosting Bigg Boss 18 in 2024. Sources close to the production revealed that Salman had increased his fee last year, and for a 15-week season, he earned approximately Rs 250 crore.

With Bigg Boss 19 and Bigg Boss OTT 4 around the corner, the buzz is strong that Salman may hike his fee even further in 2025.

Other Top TV Earners

While Salman’s earnings are in a league of their own, other top TV stars are also commanding hefty pay.

Kapil Sharma reportedly earned around Rs 60 crore for The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 1.

Amitabh Bachchan charged between Rs 4 crore and Rs 5 crore per episode for the last season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Among female stars, Rupali Ganguly of Anupamaa fame reportedly earns Rs 3 lakh per episode, making her the highest-paid actress in Indian TV.

Social media sensation Jannat Zubair earned around Rs 18 lakh per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi and Rs 2 lakh per episode on Laughter Challenge.

Television is no longer just the “small screen” with salaries like these, it’s as big as it gets.