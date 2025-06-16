Hyderabad is truly raising the bar when it comes to filmmaking, and the city’s passion for cinema is evident in every frame. With filmmakers here leaving no stone unturned, from grand sets to record-breaking productions, Hyderabad continues to be the creative heartbeat of Tollywood.

And now, with The Raja Saab, the city has added another feather to its cap – India’s biggest horror-comedy set and one of the most exciting teasers of the year!

Teaser of The Raja Saab Drops

The teaser of The Raja Saab was finally released on June 16, 2025, and it’s everything fans hoped for – fun, spooky, and super stylish! The teaser opens with a spooky voiceover and then enters Prabhas – looking absolutely charming in his cool, modern look. It’s refreshing to see him in a fun, playful role after so long, and fans are loving it. His smile, style, and swag are stealing hearts all over again.

The Haveli That Everyone’s Talking About

The film is directed by Maruthi and features a grand horror-fantasy haveli that plays a major role in the story. Built over 41,256 sq ft, it’s India’s biggest horror set at Aziz Nagar! Art director Rajeevan Nambiar has created a haunted space that doesn’t just look scary—it feels haunted. From massive doors to dark corridors, every inch of the set adds to the mystery and thrill of the story.

As Rajeevan puts it, “We didn’t want the set to just look haunted—we wanted it to feel haunted.”

On teaser day, the filmmakers also opened the set for media to visit, giving everyone a sneak peek into the spooky world of The Raja Saab. With Thaman’s powerful music, Sanjay Dutt’s eerie voiceover, and a fresh energy from the entire cast, the film is already building massive buzz.

Starring Prabhas along with Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar, The Raja Saab will release on December 5, 2025, in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film is backed by People Media Factory and promises full-on entertainment.