India’s residential sales surge in major cities: Report

New Delhi: India’s residential real estate market has rebounded sharply in the post-pandemic period, and from FY 2019 to FY 2025, total residential sales in major cities surged by nearly 77 per cent, a report showed on Wednesday.

Primary transactions, comprising under-construction homes sold by developers, accounted for 57 per cent per cent of the total transactions in FY2025. Secondary transactions, involving the resale of properties, made up the remaining 43 per cent per cent, showing a notable shift from the 38 per cent per cent share recorded in FY 2019, according to the report by Grant Thornton Bharat.

Luxury housing (above INR 1 crore) surged from FY 2019 to FY 2025, driven by higher incomes, lifestyle changes, and targeted developer efforts.

Also Read Real estate in Hyderabad sees dip in carpet area of apartments as loading rises

Office leasing rebounded sharply in FY2025, hitting record levels. Demand surged due to GCCs, IT/ITES, e-commerce, and flexible workspaces, especially in tier 1 cities and emerging tier 2 hubs. India’s office market shows strong absorption and positive rental growth, the report mentioned.

The logistics and warehousing sector continues to expand, supported by ‘Make in India’, GST reforms, and the National Logistics Policy.

India recorded 99 real estate transactions worth $6.99 billion in FY 2024–25. Private equity led with $3.15 billion, while public markets raised nearly $3 billion through IPOs and QIPs.

AI, blockchain, smart buildings, and green construction are reshaping how assets are developed and operated. Real estate tokenisation and SM-REITs are emerging as new investment vehicles.

The report forecasts sustained growth in premium housing, commercial office spaces, logistics infrastructure, and alternative investments, driven by digital innovation, urban decentralisation, and investor appetite.

“India’s real estate story is being rewritten—digitally, sustainably, and inclusively. The future is decentralised, tech-enabled, and investor-friendly,” said the Grant Thornton Bharat leadership team.

The report revealed strong investor interest, emerging asset classes, and growing adoption of technology and sustainability practices.