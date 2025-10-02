Mumbai: Indian film industry is not just about lights, cameras, and action, it is also about power, influence, and staggering wealth. While our favorite stars continue to dazzle audiences on screen with blockbuster performances, they are also making headlines off-screen with their massive earnings, brand endorsements, business ventures, and investments.

From luxury homes to private jets, from fashion labels to production houses, India’s top stars are not only ruling the box office but also climbing to the top of the financial ladder.

The Hurun India Rich List 2025 is out, and it brings some interesting revelations about wealthiest stars of the country and they are from Bollywood.

Richest Actor in India 2025

Shah Rukh Khan has officially entered the billionaire club, retaining his top spot in the Hurun India Rich List 2025 released on October 1. The list states, “Bollywood’s Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan (59), joins the billionaire club for the first time with a wealth of Rs 12,490 crore.”

Shah Rukh Khan (Image Source: X)

With a career spanning over three decades, King Khan’s wealth has grown steadily through his production house Red Chillies, VFX studio, and stakes in several cricket teams globally. The actor also holds significant real estate investments in the Middle East, cementing his position as Bollywood’s wealthiest icon in 2025.

Richest Actress in India 2025

Juhi Chawla tops the list for actresses, with her family’s fortune estimated at Rs 7,790 crore this year. Much of her wealth comes from the family’s stake in Knight Riders Sports, which owns the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise.

Bollywood star Juhi Chawla

Interestingly, Juhi Chawla now surpasses notable business figures like Lenskart founder Neha Bansal, PepsiCo’s Indra K Nooyi, and Upstox co-founder Kavitha Subramanian in terms of net worth.

On the professional front, Juhi Chawla has largely stayed away from the limelight, whereas Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his upcoming project King, which also features his daughter, Suhana Khan.