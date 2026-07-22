For years, the term ‘star kid’ has sparked debates about privilege and nepotism. While having a famous surname may open doors, it doesn’t automatically build a multi-crore empire. In fact, some of India’s wealthiest star kids today earn a significant portion of their fortunes through businesses, investments, endorsements and entrepreneurship, not just films.
From sportswear brands worth thousands of crores to production houses, real estate investments and startup ventures, these celebrities have turned their inherited fame into thriving business empires.
Here’s a look at India’s richest star kids in 2026 and how they built their wealth beyond their family names.
10 richest starkids in India as of July 2026
1. Hrithik Roshan
Estimated net worth: Rs 3,100 crore
Parents: Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan
If there’s one star kid who has transformed himself into a business powerhouse, it’s Hrithik Roshan. While blockbuster films like Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, War and the Krrish franchise made him one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, much of his wealth comes from outside cinema.
His fitness brand HRX has become one of India’s most successful celebrity-backed businesses. Add to that premium endorsements, real estate investments and selective high-paying films, and Hrithik has reportedly emerged as India’s richest star kid.
2. Ram Charan
Estimated net worth: Rs 1,300– Rs 1,600 crore
Parent: Chiranjeevi
Following the global success of RRR, Ram Charan became one of India’s biggest pan-India stars. But acting is only one part of his income. He has invested in aviation through TruJet (earlier association), owns a polo team, has significant real estate holdings and commands massive endorsement deals. His production banner, Konidela Production Company, has further strengthened his financial portfolio.
3. Saif Ali Khan
Estimated net worth: Rs 1,200 to Rs 1300 crore
Parents: Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi
Saif’s wealth is a mix of successful films, endorsements and family assets. Apart from acting, he owns premium properties and has invested in multiple ventures. Being a member of both the Pataudi royal family and one of Bollywood’s most celebrated film families has certainly helped, but decades of consistent work have also played a major role.
4. Alia Bhatt
Estimated net worth: Rs 550 crore
Parent: Mahesh Bhatt
Alia is among the rare actresses whose earnings extend far beyond acting. She owns the sustainable clothing brand Ed-a-Mamma, has invested in startups, launched her own production house Eternal Sunshine Productions and remains one of India’s highest-paid female celebrities thanks to endorsement deals.
5. Kareena Kapoor Khan
Estimated net worth: Rs 500 crore
Parents: Randhir Kapoor and Babita
Even after more than two decades in the industry, Kareena continues to command premium endorsement fees. Brand collaborations, OTT projects, investments and television appearances have helped her maintain one of the strongest celebrity portfolios in Bollywood.
6. Allu Arjun
Estimated net worth: Rs 460 – Rs 500 crore
Parent: Allu Aravind
While being born into one of Telugu cinema’s most influential families gave him an early connection to the industry, Allu Arjun has built one of Indian cinema’s strongest personal brands. The Pushpa star is now among the country’s highest-paid actors, with earnings extending well beyond films.
His business portfolio includes AAA Cinemas, Allu Studios, investments in Aha, HyLife Brewing Company, a Buffalo Wild Wings franchise, premium real estate and numerous high-value brand endorsements. His entrepreneurial ventures have made him one of the richest and most business-savvy star kids in India.
7. Jr NTR
Estimated net worth: Rs 500 crore
Parent: Harikrishna Nandamuri
One of Telugu cinema’s biggest stars, Jr NTR earns heavily through films, endorsements and business interests. Following RRR, his global popularity skyrocketed, significantly boosting his market value and brand endorsements.
8. Ranbir Kapoor
Estimated net worth: Rs 400 crore
Parent: Rishi Kapoor
Ranbir has built his wealth through blockbuster films, endorsements and smart investments. Apart from acting, he reportedly has investments in sports ventures and startups while also earning from production collaborations.
9. Abhishek Bachchan
Estimated net worth: Rs 400 crore
Parents: Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan
While his acting career has seen ups and downs, Abhishek has quietly built a diversified portfolio. His investments include sports franchises, production ventures and business partnerships beyond cinema.
10. Prabhas
Estimated net worth: Rs 300 crore
Parent: U. Suryanarayana Raju
Though often associated with the Baahubali phenomenon, Prabhas also comes from a film family. Today, he commands some of the highest remuneration in Indian cinema while earning through endorsements and investments.
More than just famous surnames
The richest star kids in India have one thing in common, they’ve diversified their income. While films remain their biggest public identity, businesses, fashion labels, production houses, startups, sports franchises and real estate have become equally important sources of wealth.
(Net worth figures are approximate based on publicly reported estimates.)