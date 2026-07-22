For years, the term ‘star kid’ has sparked debates about privilege and nepotism. While having a famous surname may open doors, it doesn’t automatically build a multi-crore empire. In fact, some of India’s wealthiest star kids today earn a significant portion of their fortunes through businesses, investments, endorsements and entrepreneurship, not just films.

From sportswear brands worth thousands of crores to production houses, real estate investments and startup ventures, these celebrities have turned their inherited fame into thriving business empires.

Here’s a look at India’s richest star kids in 2026 and how they built their wealth beyond their family names.

10 richest starkids in India as of July 2026

1. Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan (X)

Estimated net worth: Rs 3,100 crore

Parents: Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan

If there’s one star kid who has transformed himself into a business powerhouse, it’s Hrithik Roshan. While blockbuster films like Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, War and the Krrish franchise made him one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, much of his wealth comes from outside cinema.

His fitness brand HRX has become one of India’s most successful celebrity-backed businesses. Add to that premium endorsements, real estate investments and selective high-paying films, and Hrithik has reportedly emerged as India’s richest star kid.

2. Ram Charan

Ram Charan (Image Source: X)

Estimated net worth: Rs 1,300– Rs 1,600 crore

Parent: Chiranjeevi

Following the global success of RRR, Ram Charan became one of India’s biggest pan-India stars. But acting is only one part of his income. He has invested in aviation through TruJet (earlier association), owns a polo team, has significant real estate holdings and commands massive endorsement deals. His production banner, Konidela Production Company, has further strengthened his financial portfolio.

3. Saif Ali Khan

Actor Saif Ali Khan (X)

Estimated net worth: Rs 1,200 to Rs 1300 crore

Parents: Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

Saif’s wealth is a mix of successful films, endorsements and family assets. Apart from acting, he owns premium properties and has invested in multiple ventures. Being a member of both the Pataudi royal family and one of Bollywood’s most celebrated film families has certainly helped, but decades of consistent work have also played a major role.

4. Alia Bhatt

79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA)

Estimated net worth: Rs 550 crore

Parent: Mahesh Bhatt

Alia is among the rare actresses whose earnings extend far beyond acting. She owns the sustainable clothing brand Ed-a-Mamma, has invested in startups, launched her own production house Eternal Sunshine Productions and remains one of India’s highest-paid female celebrities thanks to endorsement deals.

5. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor

Estimated net worth: Rs 500 crore

Parents: Randhir Kapoor and Babita

Even after more than two decades in the industry, Kareena continues to command premium endorsement fees. Brand collaborations, OTT projects, investments and television appearances have helped her maintain one of the strongest celebrity portfolios in Bollywood.

6. Allu Arjun

Allu Arun

Estimated net worth: Rs 460 – Rs 500 crore

Parent: Allu Aravind

While being born into one of Telugu cinema’s most influential families gave him an early connection to the industry, Allu Arjun has built one of Indian cinema’s strongest personal brands. The Pushpa star is now among the country’s highest-paid actors, with earnings extending well beyond films.

His business portfolio includes AAA Cinemas, Allu Studios, investments in Aha, HyLife Brewing Company, a Buffalo Wild Wings franchise, premium real estate and numerous high-value brand endorsements. His entrepreneurial ventures have made him one of the richest and most business-savvy star kids in India.

7. Jr NTR

Estimated net worth: Rs 500 crore

Parent: Harikrishna Nandamuri

One of Telugu cinema’s biggest stars, Jr NTR earns heavily through films, endorsements and business interests. Following RRR, his global popularity skyrocketed, significantly boosting his market value and brand endorsements.

8. Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor (X)

Estimated net worth: Rs 400 crore

Parent: Rishi Kapoor

Ranbir has built his wealth through blockbuster films, endorsements and smart investments. Apart from acting, he reportedly has investments in sports ventures and startups while also earning from production collaborations.

9. Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan (Instagram)

Estimated net worth: Rs 400 crore

Parents: Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan

While his acting career has seen ups and downs, Abhishek has quietly built a diversified portfolio. His investments include sports franchises, production ventures and business partnerships beyond cinema.

10. Prabhas

Prabhas (Instagram)

Estimated net worth: Rs 300 crore

Parent: U. Suryanarayana Raju

Though often associated with the Baahubali phenomenon, Prabhas also comes from a film family. Today, he commands some of the highest remuneration in Indian cinema while earning through endorsements and investments.

More than just famous surnames

The richest star kids in India have one thing in common, they’ve diversified their income. While films remain their biggest public identity, businesses, fashion labels, production houses, startups, sports franchises and real estate have become equally important sources of wealth.

(Net worth figures are approximate based on publicly reported estimates.)