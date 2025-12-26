India’s rise as global power unstoppable: Andhra CM

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said India’s rise as a global power is unstoppable, provided its population, knowledge, and talent remain aligned with traditional values and national goals.

Aligning with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat‘s views, he suggested that couples should ideally have three children to maintain population stability and ensure national strength.

Addressing the Bharatiya Vigyan Sammelan here, Naidu said, “India cannot be prevented from emerging as a global power, provided its population, knowledge, and talent are guided by our traditional values and national priorities.

The Chief Minister praised National Sanskrit University, established in 1961, for promoting Indian culture and serving as a platform to discuss Bharatiyata (Indian-ness) and the civilizational ethos with pride.

Naidu highlighted India’s historical role as a knowledge leader, citing urban planning in Harappan civilisation 4,500 years ago, the spiritual science of yoga 2,900 years ago, and medicinal breakthroughs of Ayurveda 2,600 years ago.

He mentioned the contributions of Takshashila and Nalanda universities in astronomy, mathematics, medicine, and economics.

The CM pointed to the high per capita income of the Indian diaspora and country’s dominance in Information Technology (IT) as strategic levers.

He reiterated the goal for India to become the world’s second-largest economy soon, and the largest by 2047, building on the momentum of the 1991 reforms.

The CM advocated for the National River Linking Project by calling the Ganga-Cauvery project “a long-cherished dream of the nation” essential for water security.

He called for inter-state goodwill to implement these projects.

Noting that water security is a top priority for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said achieving it will unlock vast potential for agriculture, industry, and overall national development.

The Ganga-Cauvery project under the National River Linking Project (NRLP) aims to ensure nationwide water security, foster inter-state cooperation, and support agriculture, industry, and sustainable development, fulfilling a long-standing vision of national progress.

Further, Naidu called upon parents, teachers, and society to educate children about India’s epics and cultural heritage instead of limiting them to Western superhero narratives.

According to him, characters from the Ramayana and Mahabharata embodied superior values, strength, and ideals. Indian epics were far greater than fictional superheroes popularised through films.

“Lord Hanuman’s strength surpasses Superman, while Arjuna was a greater warrior than Iron Man or Batman. Lord Rama represents righteousness, and Ram Rajya signifies ideal governance,” Naidu said.

He urged teaching youth about Lord Krishna, Lord Shiva, and moral lessons from Indian epics, saying they were deeper and more meaningful than even globally popular films like Avatar.

Naidu said stories of characters such as Bakasura and Kansa help children understand the distinction between good and evil, strengthening moral and ethical foundations from a young age.

He expressed confidence that innovation, cultural grounding, and creative thinking would enable India to emerge as a global power in the coming decades.