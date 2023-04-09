India’s tiger population in 2022 was 3,167: latest census data

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th April 2023 1:56 pm IST
IANS

Mysuru: The tiger popular in India was 3,167 in 2022, revealed the latest tiger census data released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Sunday.

According to the data, the tiger population stood at 1,411 in 2006, 1,706 in 2010, 2,226 in 2014, 2,967 in 2018 and 3,167 in 2022.

Also Read
Centre, Telangana blame each other for not doing enough for tiger conservation

At the inaugural session of commemoration of 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’, the Prime Minister also launched the ‘International Big Cat Alliance’, which will focus on the protection and conservation of seven major big cats of the world, including tiger and lion.

MS Education Academy

He also released a booklet ‘Amrit Kaal Ka Tiger Vision’, presenting the vision for tiger conservation in the next 25 years.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th April 2023 1:56 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button