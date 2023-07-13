India’s wealthiest star SRK’s net worth 2023, annual income & more

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan, popularly known as SRK or the “King of Bollywood,” is a household name. SRK has won the hearts of millions around the world with his charismatic persona, unrivalled talent, and undeniable charm. He has become a film industry icon over the years, leaving an indelible mark on Indian cinema and amassing a devoted fan base that spans continents.

Let’s look at his latest net worth, properties, annual income, film fees, brand endorsements, production company, IPL team, car collection, and his luxuriously customised vanity van in more detail.

Shah Rukh Khan Latest Net worth 2023

King Khan is not only one of the industry’s most iconic actors, but also one of its wealthiest. SRK’s financial prowess is truly remarkable, with a net worth of 6,300 crore, as per latest reports.

Annual Income

Shah Rukh Khan’s star power provides him with enormous wealth, with an annual income of around Rs 280 crore, reportedly. His earnings are from films, brand endorsements, and various business ventures.

Film Fees: A Price Fit for a King

As one of the most in-demand actors, SRK commands a high fee for his work. He charges an astounding 100–150 crores per film, making him one of the industry’s highest-paid actors.

Brand Endorsements and Its Fees

SRK’s charismatic persona and enormous popularity make him an appealing candidate for brand endorsements. He charges a hefty fee ranging from Rs. 4 to Rs. 10 crore for each endorsement, adding to his already impressive fortune.

Red Chillies Entertainment – A Production House In Mumbai

Red Chillies Entertainment, Shah Rukh Khan’s production company, has been instrumental in producing successful films. This venture adds another feather to SRK’s cap, with an annual income of 500 crores.

IPL Team: Kolkata Knight Riders

Aside from his contributions to the silver screen, SRK is also a co-owner of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. This franchise is worth a whopping 9,017 crore, demonstrating SRK’s entrepreneurial prowess.

SRK’s Car Collection Worth 31 Crores

Shah Rukh Khan’s penchant for luxury extends to his car collection, which includes some of the world’s most prestigious vehicles. Accoring to multiple reports, his collection is worth 31 crore and includes the magnificent Bugatti Veyron, the elegant Bentley Continental GT, and the regal Rolls Royce Phantom Coupe.

It is relevant to mention here that SRK had one called the reports about him owning a fleet of high-end cars. During one of his #AskSRK sessions on Twitter, one fan asked, “Which is your favourite car in your lineup? The car which you would never sell?” To this, the actor replied, “Actually I don’t have any cool cars… Except Hyundai, of course. All social media articles about luxury cars I allegedly have are bogus.”

A 4 Crore Customized Vanity Van

Even while on the move, SRK lives in luxury. His Rs. 4 crore customized vanity van is a mobile oasis that ensures his comfort and convenience during shoots.

Shah Rukh Khan’s rise from humble beginnings to become one of Bollywood’s most iconic figures has brought him not only adoration but also enormous wealth. SRK truly lives a life fit for a king with his extravagant properties, jaw-dropping earnings, and successful business ventures.