Indie dog puppy adoption drive at JVR Park in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will conduct an Indie Dog Puppy Adoption Drive at Jalagam Vengal Rao (JVR) Park, one of Hyderabad’s favorite city parks, on Sunday, 17 August, between 6:00 am and 10:00 am.

The activity seeks to promote citizens to take on healthy, vaccinated, and dewormed Indie puppies, all of whom are available free of cost. The only prerequisite for adoption is love, love, and a secure home for these friendly playmates.

Indie dogs are low-maintenance, intelligent, and loyal dogs and hence are perfect for families and individuals. GHMC officials from the Khairatabad Zone are welcoming Hyderabad citizens to visit the event, interact with the puppies, and take home a new buddy.

JVR Park: A escape in the midst of Hyderabad

JVR Park, situated in Banjara Hills, is a popular destination for morning walkers, fitness enthusiasts, and families alike. Spread across green landscapes, the park has walking paths, landscaped gardens, and open areas, providing the perfect setting for community events such as the adoption drive.

Attendees of the event can also take a revitalizing morning walk in the park prior to greeting the cute puppies.

Event details

Date: 17 August 2025 (Sunday)

Time: 6:00 am – 10:00 am

Location: Jalagam Vengal Rao Park, Road No. 1, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Entry: Free

By adopting, the locals will not only give a loving home to an Indie puppy but also help reduce the street dog population in Hyderabad.