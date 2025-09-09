IndiGo, Air India to start new flights

New Delhi: IndiGo and Air India on Tuesday announced new flight services.

IndiGo will start flight connecting Kolkata (West Bengal) and Purnea (Bihar) from September 15, while Air India will commence services between Delhi and Jaisalmer from October 26.

Air India said the services, to be operated with A320 aircraft, will be there till March 28 to meet the seasonal tourism demand.

“Purnea is IndiGo’s 94th domestic and 137th overall destination, and fourth in Bihar after Patna, Gaya, and Darbhanga,” the airline said in a release.

The flights on the new route will be operated with ATR aircraft.